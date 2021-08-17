Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Sells 47,737 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) insider David Moatazedi sold 47,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $541,814.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Moatazedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $242,067.28.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 745,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,076. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Evolus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

