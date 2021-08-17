Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total value of $90,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00.

FB traded down $8.11 on Tuesday, reaching $358.45. 12,308,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,110,748. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. United Bank grew its position in Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

