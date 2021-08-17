Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 18,574 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $1,170,904.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,182,542.91.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28.

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.71. 12,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,895. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

