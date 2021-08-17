Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $32,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $30,520.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $30,230.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $31,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,400. The stock has a market cap of $947.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. Equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

