Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells 10,708 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total value of C$395,660.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,474,645.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00.

TSE RUS traded down C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$36.86. 71,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,900. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.29. Russel Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.10 and a twelve month high of C$37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RUS shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

