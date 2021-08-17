Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total value of $4,999,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total value of $4,850,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $4,888,800.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total value of $4,948,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total value of $4,967,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $4,835,000.00.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.99. 3,459,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.13. The firm has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 9,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $26,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

