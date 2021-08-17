Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00.
- On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total value of $4,999,800.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00.
- On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total value of $4,850,200.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $4,888,800.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total value of $4,948,000.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total value of $4,967,400.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $4,835,000.00.
salesforce.com stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.99. 3,459,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.13. The firm has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 9,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $26,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
