Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells 1,792 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $134,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $121,768.11.

On Monday, June 14th, Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $128,236.02.

Snap stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,064,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,228,236. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.