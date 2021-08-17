Insula (ISLA) Market Capitalization Tops $701,000.86

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Insula has a total market capitalization of $701,000.86 and $402.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Insula coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.00363178 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001402 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.52 or 0.00975448 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Insula

Insula is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

