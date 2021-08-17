Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report sales of $189.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.69 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $160.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $765.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.45 million to $770.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $832.18 million, with estimates ranging from $816.96 million to $847.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

IPAR opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $79.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

