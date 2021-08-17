Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Short Interest Up 42.4% in July

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,588,800 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 1,115,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.4 days.

IPPLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPPLF opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

