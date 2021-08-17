Interactive Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 281,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

