InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Stock Position Lessened by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,128,000. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHG opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.94 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IHG. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

