InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in July

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IRCLF traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72. InterCure has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $11.44.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on InterCure in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

