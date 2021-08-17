Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by 62.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $778.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

