Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 67,785 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.9% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $170,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 800.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $10.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.15. 657,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,147,547. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,444,267 shares of company stock worth $843,912,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

