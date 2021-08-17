International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $18.00. 73,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,235,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 139.31 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.94.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after buying an additional 1,562,197 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,605,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,151,000 after acquiring an additional 164,273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after acquiring an additional 417,737 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after acquiring an additional 910,707 shares in the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

