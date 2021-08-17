International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of IMXI opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

