International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of IMXI opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.69.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
