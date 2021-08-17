Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $544.58 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $56.75 or 0.00126873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $7.77 billion and $544.58 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00052823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00157272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,941.93 or 1.00481211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00907826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.61 or 0.06918942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,162,347 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.