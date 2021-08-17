InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVI) Trading Down 0.7%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,219,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,743,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

