InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,900 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 864,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 310.5 days.

IIPZF stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.35. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $13.87.

IIPZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

