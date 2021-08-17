Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Director Sells C$1,789,486.92 in Stock

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Director Paul Bouzanis sold 101,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.56, for a total transaction of C$1,789,486.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,829 shares in the company, valued at C$6,599,557.24.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 59,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.12. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.12 and a one year high of C$18.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIP.UN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.44.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

