Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

