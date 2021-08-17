Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

INTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.00. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 135.33% and a negative net margin of 203.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the second quarter valued at about $11,593,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intrusion by 313.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 211,565 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 72.4% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 440,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the first quarter valued at about $3,392,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 875.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 134,475 shares during the period. 16.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

