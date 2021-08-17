Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Intuit by 16.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.92.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $536.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,609. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $542.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $504.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

