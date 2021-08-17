Intuit (INTU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $542.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.51. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $542.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.92.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

