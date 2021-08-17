Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.55. Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 834 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

