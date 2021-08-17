Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.86. 74 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,126. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $111.39 and a 12 month high of $191.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.25.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.