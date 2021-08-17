Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW) Shares Down 1%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.70 and last traded at $43.86. Approximately 9,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 15,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.