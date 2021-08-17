Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 343,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,093 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 37,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,430,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,076. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

