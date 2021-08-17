Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Trading 2% Higher

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $26.66. 8,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 41,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,356,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,362,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,362,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $10,356,000.

