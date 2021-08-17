Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.74. 33,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 58,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,127,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,040,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,568,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,568,000.

