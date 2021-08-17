Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) Trading Down 1.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.41. 5,667 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 4,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.