Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lessened by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 8.8% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000.

RSP stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.44. The company had a trading volume of 94,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

