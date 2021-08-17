Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Stake Lowered by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 7.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $79,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.18. 13,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.04. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $75.66.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

