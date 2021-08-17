Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Sold by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,835 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF comprises 4.7% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 8.02% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $31,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWK stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.42. 9,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,657. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.55. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

