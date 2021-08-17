Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,960 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 6.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $41,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,370,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,626,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 414.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWJ traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $114.47. The stock had a trading volume of 35,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,208. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $126.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.77.

