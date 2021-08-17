Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 17th (AAP, ABNB, ACN, ADS, ADSK, AJX, ALIM, AMH, ARE, AYLA)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 17th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $140.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $308.00 to $364.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $342.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $16.50 to $14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $38.00 to $47.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $222.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $181.00 to $197.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $390.00 to $465.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $220.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $134.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $319.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $79.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $39.00 to $35.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $284.00 to $340.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $224.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $12.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €23.50 ($27.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $58.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $41.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $370.00 to $466.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $24.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $427.00 to $430.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.50 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $12.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $19.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $12.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $17.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $26.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $17.50 to $13.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price reduced by Cfra from C$41.00 to C$38.00.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $36.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €79.00 ($92.94) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $50.00 to $46.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $67.50 to $60.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $37.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $3.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $249.00 to $267.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $223.00 to $198.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €233.00 ($274.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

