Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 17th (ABNB, ACRX, EDR, EFX, ETR, FCFS, FICO, FMTX, FULC, GLBE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 17th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $149.00 to $152.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $330.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $95.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $570.00 to $670.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $40.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $44.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $48.10 to $42.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $54.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $85.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $320.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

