Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 17th (ABNB, ACRX, EDR, EFX, ETR, FCFS, FICO, FMTX, FULC, GLBE)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 17th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $149.00 to $152.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $330.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $95.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $570.00 to $670.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $40.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $44.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $48.10 to $42.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $54.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $85.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $320.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

