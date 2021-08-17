Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ContextLogic (WISH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) recently:

8/13/2021 – ContextLogic was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

8/13/2021 – ContextLogic was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – ContextLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – ContextLogic was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/13/2021 – ContextLogic was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/13/2021 – ContextLogic was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

8/13/2021 – ContextLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – ContextLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2021 – ContextLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

7/21/2021 – ContextLogic was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

7/14/2021 – ContextLogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

ContextLogic stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. 1,514,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,117,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,086.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

