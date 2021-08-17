Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for HeidelbergCement (HEI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HeidelbergCement (ETR: HEI):

8/9/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/2/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/29/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/29/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/29/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/29/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/29/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €113.10 ($133.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/27/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/27/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/21/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/20/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/16/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/14/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €113.10 ($133.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/12/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/9/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/9/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/7/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €113.10 ($133.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/7/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/1/2021 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €108.10 ($127.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of HEI opened at €75.76 ($89.13) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52-week low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

