Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rotork (ROR)

8/6/2021 – Rotork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Rotork had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Rotork had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Rotork had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Rotork had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 334.40 ($4.37) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Rotork plc has a 12 month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 345.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

