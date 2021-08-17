Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rotork (ROR)

Rotork (LON: ROR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/6/2021 – Rotork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Rotork had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Rotork had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Rotork had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Rotork had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 334.40 ($4.37) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Rotork plc has a 12 month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 345.43.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.
