Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 17th (AAVMY, ATH, BDX, CYBR, FIVE, FSI, HSBC, LOV, LSPD, SEAC)

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athene’s shares have outperformed its industry year-to-date. It continues to bolster premiums through three organic channels — retail, flow reinsurance and institutional – on the back of its sound credit profile and addition of reinsurance partners. Inorganic growth driven by strategic buyouts and block reinsurance transactions, based on which it offers enhanced retirement solutions to the U.S. retirement industry, also bode well. Its relationship with Apollo positions it well for pursuing multiple buyout opportunities. Strong liquidity position has led to a solid balance sheet. it engages in prudent shareholder-friendly moves. However, exposure to several annuity products is likely to put pressure on investment yields in the near term due to lower interest rates. Poor ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders’ funds.”

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $262.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BD exited third-quarter fiscal 2021 with better-than-expected results. The company’s robust segmental performances, along with solid geographical revenues, are impressive. Regulatory approvals and a plethora of launches over the past few months are encouraging. BD’s slew of strategic deals also augurs well. Expansion of both margins bodes well for the stock. A raised financial outlook despite pandemic-led uncertainties is encouraging. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Yet, expected decline in the company’s Medication Management Solutions unit is discouraging. BD’s operation in a significantly consolidated medical technology industry is worrying. Other headwinds like the company’s operation in a stiff competitive market and forex woes prevail. Over the past six months, BD has underperformed its industry.”

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberArk’s near-term financial performance is likely to continue suffering from its strategic move of shifting business model to selling more subscription-based services from selling perpetual licenses. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to dampen its margins. The stock has underperformed over the past year. Nonetheless, CyberArk’s prospects seem good due to rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies are positives.”

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $241.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. Well, the company’s business model, financial strength, store growth opportunities and upside potential offered by Five Beyond make us optimistic. However, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expenses and supply chain constraints cannot be ruled out.”

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by analysts at Greenridge Global from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC on the NYSE have underperformed the industry so far this year. In second-quarter 2021, it reported a decline in revenues and higher costs. Its initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials. However, these efforts might lead to a rise in costs, which will hurt profits. The pandemic-induced crisis, low interest rates and weak loan demand will hamper revenue growth. Yet, the company’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to aid profits. The announcement of exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help in focusing on Asia. Likewise, the deal to buy AXA Singapore insurance assets will help in expanding wealth business in Asia.”

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating. They currently have $122.00 price target on the stock.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spectris Plc manufactures, develops and supplies industrial automation equipment. The company comprises Materials Analysis segment, Test & Measurement segment, In-Line Instrumentation segment and Industrial Controls segment. The Materials Analysis segment provides products to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems. The In-line Instrumentation segment provides process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions which monitor, control, inform, track and trace during the production process. Spectris Plc is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom. “

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial and other services primarily in Japan and internationally. Nonlife Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance underwriting, asset management and related business. Life Insurance segment provides life insurance underwriting and asset management business. It also engaged in operation of nursing care service business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

