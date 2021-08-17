Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 17th (AMADY, BKRIY, CSQPF, CTKB, DBM, DG, DNNGY, DSDVY, EYEG, FRNWF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 17th:

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get Amadeus IT Group SA alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF)

was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.75.

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $109.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LyondellBasell's adjusted earnings and sales in the second quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage on U.S. natural gas liquids. The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) project is expected to boost capacity and contribute its margins. LyondellBasell is also expected to benefit from the construction of propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol (PO/TBA) plant. The A. Schulman buyout will generate significant cost synergies. The polyethylene joint venture with Sasol will also enable the company expand core businesses. However, it is seeing challenges in the Refining segment due to weak demand for transportation fuels. Moreover, costs related to maintenance turnarounds are likely to dent its margins. Higher feedstock costs may also hurt the Advanced Polymer Solutions segment.”

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With U.S. natural gas demand projected to grow significantly in the long term, Williams Companies seems to be well positioned to capitalize on the same owing to its impressive portfolio of large-scale value creating projects. The firm’s attractive exposure to the nation's natural gas supply growth also bode well for the energy infrastructure provider. Williams’ thriving deepwater transportation business and its attractive dividend yield are other positives. However, the company's high leverage metrics restricts its financial flexibility. The closure of the Constitution Pipeline project is also a cause of concern. Further, Williams’ extensive natural gas exposure raises sensitivity to the commodity’s weak price. Consequently, Williams warrants a cautious stance from investors for the time being.”

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.