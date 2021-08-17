Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 17th (BRY, BXBLY, BYSI, CABGY, CARA, CASI, CATB, CHCT, CICOY, CIXX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 17th:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

