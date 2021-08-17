Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 17th (FNLPF, KSPN, LAUR, LIVX, MAG, MARA, MAX, MCHX, MGNX, MHO)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 17th:

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

