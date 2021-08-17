Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CI Financial (CIXX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX):

8/12/2021 – CI Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

8/12/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/11/2021 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

8/11/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – CI Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

CI Financial stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

Get CI Financial Corp alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 44.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.