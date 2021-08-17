Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail comprises about 5.8% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.21% of Qurate Retail worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,979,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 868,534 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,052. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 197,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,965. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

