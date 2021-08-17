Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $9.36 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises about 4.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,932 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,215,000 after acquiring an additional 973,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 743,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,619,000 after acquiring an additional 575,603 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. 68,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,083. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

