Investors Buy Large Volume of Consolidated Edison Call Options (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 42,875 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,396% compared to the average daily volume of 1,718 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after buying an additional 3,172,330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,284,000 after buying an additional 1,489,003 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,762,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of ED traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 41,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,579. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

