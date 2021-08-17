Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,611 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,302% compared to the typical volume of 543 put options.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,292. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 13.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,048,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,767,000 after acquiring an additional 478,370 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,517,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after acquiring an additional 963,427 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,749,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.