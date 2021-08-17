Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,611 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,302% compared to the typical volume of 543 put options.
NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,292. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.
In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 13.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,048,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,767,000 after acquiring an additional 478,370 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,517,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after acquiring an additional 963,427 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,749,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.